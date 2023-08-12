Atlanta Falcons: Clearly Bijan Robinson's depth chart spot isn't accurate
By Nick Halden
Early in the week, the Atlanta Falcons released their first depth chart of the preseason with it making waves due to where Bijan Robinson was listed. Robinson was listed as the team's third option and those that obviously haven't paid close enough attention to the Falcons and Arthur Smith reacted to the placement of the top ten draft pick.
Bijan Robinson clearly is this team's starting running back when week one kicks off. Bijan Robinson is listed third on the depth chart due to the fact that Arthur Smith puts all rookies at the bottom of his depth chart making them "earn" their role.
It has been Arthur Smith's style since he took over in Atlanta and continues this season with it only being noteworthy because of the fact it is Bijan Robinson. Robinson is Atlanta's starter with Tyler Allgeier likely the second option and Cordarrelle Patterson returning to the utility role he thrived in during the 2021 season.
Whether it is Bijan Robinson's roster positioning or Desmond Ridder taking heat for simply being given the chance to start this is typical of Atlanta's season. As frustrating as it might be considering the team's strong off-season it is understandable in some ways when you consider how Atlanta has fared for the last five seasons.
This is a team that is going to have to consistently win and hold onto late leads to quiet the consistent negativity that seems to follow the franchise.
Bijan Robinson is going to be at the center of that with the team built around what appears to be a good defense and an offense that is going to control the clock with the run game. Robinson, Allgeier, and Patterson all have arguments to be starters and will be deployed differently each week.
This is a team that is going to start Bijan Robinson but will rotate their backs and adjust according to what is working. Arthur Smith doesn't care about your fantasy team or getting Robinson a certain number of touches it is winning time for this front office and coaching staff and they will determine carries accordingly.