Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder just showed us he can be great
The Atlanta Falcons showed a lot of confidence in Desmond Ridder this offseason and he just showed us why in week two
Some players can play in the NFL, and some can't, it is that simple. Desmond Ridder can play in the NFL and he is proving that the Atlanta Falcons were correct in putting all their trust in him.
Despite some mistakes in week two, Ridder was fabulous as he led one of the most gutsy and improbable wins we have seen from the Falcons in a long time.
Desmond Ridder is proving the Atlanta Falcons right
Desmond Ridder started off rough in the Atlanta Falcons week two matchup against the Green Bay Packers. He threw his first interception of his NFL career on a play that many were defending Ridder for because he was hit as he threw, but he shouldn't have been throwing that pass anyway.
But, as they always say, it isn't about how you start, it is how you finish. This is something that has been a theme throughout Ridder's young career. He has struggled to get into rhythm early in games but we are seeing huge strides from him as games progress.
That throw to Jonnu Smith and the touchdown to Mack Hollins (yes, I am calling it a TD) were simply unbelievable.
I was also impressed with his decisiveness with his legs. And his few-yard scramble on the game-winning drive was excellent. We had not seen moves like that from him before.
It was far from perfect. He has had occasional struggles with pocket awareness, decision-making, and not going through his progressions but what we saw in week two shows that he can will his team to a win.
Cameras caught him getting hyped on the sideline and showing his fire and competitiveness to the crowd. Ridder is a quarterback you want to have under center. He is in command of his offense, is a great leader, and just wants to win. Week two told us a lot about this team and their quarterback.