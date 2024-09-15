Atlanta Falcons draft class must show up after week one absence
The Atlanta Falcons were the only team in week one that didn't have a rookie play at least one snap. Out of the eight players with zero NFL experience, no one saw the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers—simply crazy.
The coaching staff ultimately holds the keys to who plays and who doesn't but the individual players must prove they deserve to see the field.
It wasn't surprising we didn't see any of them on the field; Michael Penix Jr. is the backup quarterback, four were inactive (Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Jase McClellan, and Casey Washington), Bralen Trice is on injured reserve, JD Bertrand sits behind three great linebackers, and Zion Logue is on the practice squad.
Nevertheless, two guys, Orhorhoro and Dorlus, must make an impact in week two. Even with the depth on the defensive line, their talents need to make an impact in Philadelphia.
Atlanta Falcons must see their rookies step up ASAP
The rookie draft class for the Dirty Birds did nothing in week one. Every contending team in the NFL gets production from their draft class.
It all starts with second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro. The former Clemson Tiger was put on the inactives list because of the run-heavy offense they were going against. While the Eagles love to run the ball, they aren't afraid to pass it. This is the time for him to make his debut and, better yet, make an impact.
We would all love to see first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. play after we saw how blatantly apparent it was that Kirk Cousins isn't healthy, but that isn't happening.
You would love to see the versatile Brandon Dorlus play a few snaps. He can confuse an offensive line since he can line up all along the line.
Jase McClellan and JD Bertrand likely won't see the field with the incredible players who sit ahead of them. Casey Washington is someone who can make an impact after his fellow receivers struggled to get open last week.
All in all, the Atlanta Falcons need to get something from one of their eight draft picks. Not allowing any of them to play a single snap in week one is unacceptable, it is time to let them prove themselves on the field.