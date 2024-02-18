Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting defense
Making an early projection for who the 11 starters will be on defense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Atlanta Falcons starting defensive line
- DE: Calais Campbell (Re-sign)
- NT: David Onyemata
- DE: Grady Jarrett
The only surprise here is Calais Campbell, who is, once again, either heading for free agency or retirement.
The Falcons need to do everything they can to keep Campbell in Atlanta. He was one of the most valuable players on this team last season and he still has plenty left in the tank. Losing him could create a big problem for the defensive line.
Other than that, the goal should be to get Grady Jarrett back on the field. He is coming off of a season-ending injury that will hopefully make him even more motivated going into his tenth season.