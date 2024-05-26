One expert dubs Michael Penix Jr. the Falcons' best offseason move
By Ryan Heckman
Since the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons have been subject of some fiery takes.
After all, they did do something that nobody saw coming.
Selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the no. 8 overall pick, after having signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal, seemed a little ... unnecessary? On one hand, that argument is very valid. The position was solidified. There wasn't quite a need for quarterback, at least not coming by way of a top-10 pick.
Since things have calmed down, though, there are some who have softened on the Penix pick and have even made sense of it.
The Athletic's Mike Sando recently wrote up a piece (subscription required) on his favorite offseason move from each team, and Falcons fans might be surprised to learn that, when it came to Atlanta, he liked the Penix pick the best out of all other moves the organization made.
Sando noted that, while he doesn't necessarily have to "endorse" the usage of the eighth overall pick on Penix, he applauds Atlanta for improving the quarterback room, which is why he picked the move as his favorite of the offseason from the Falcons' perspective.
No one can argue that the Falcons did, indeed, add a talented player in Michael Penix Jr.
There could have been multiple explanations for the Falcons picking Penix. One of them might just have been that Atlanta went with the best player on their board, and if they had Penix higher than any other player, then so be it. Terry Fontenot went with his gut and stuck to it. Props to him for the boldness.
But, Sando does make a great point. The quarterback position went from being a gigantic question mark, to now having two capable starters. Injuries do happen. Unforeseen circumstances tend to unfold in this league, and having one of the better insurance plans in Penix could pay off for the Falcons.
The majority of NFL teams have a true backup quarterback; meaning, the guy behind the starter is someone that most everyone would agree is a "backup," and not someone a franchise could count on for several years.
The Falcons are now the exception. Their current backup quarterback very well could be a franchise quarterback. If anything, people could be taking the opposite approach to most and calling this a smart move, like Sando. The most important position in football just became this team's biggest strength.
Tell us, again, how that's a bad thing? Good on Sando for taking the stand he did.