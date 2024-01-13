Atlanta Falcons full 7-round mock draft: Falcons land elite playmakers
The Atlanta Falcons fill numerous positions of need in this full 7-round mock draft
The Atlanta Falcons are in for an interesting offseason. After firing head coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons will need to find their next head coach to see what path they take in the offseason.
Then comes free agency, then, of course, the NFL Draft. This year it will be held in Detroit, Michigan and it will have a ton of big storylines—particularly at the quarterback position.
This is the perfect year for the Falcons to be in need of a quarterback because of the sheer number of talented prospects there are in this draft class. From Caleb Williams to Drake Maye, and even guys like Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy, there is a ton of talent
The Falcons should be using their eighth-overall pick on a QB. Which will also add to the train of top-ten talent on the offensive side of the ball for the Falcons. Top-ten picks at tight end, wide receiver, running back, and quarterback. Hopefully, it will translate into offensive success this time.
Without further ado, here is a full seven-round mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons.