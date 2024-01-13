Atlanta Falcons full 7-round mock draft: Falcons land elite playmakers
The Atlanta Falcons fill numerous positions of need in this full 7-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
I can just hear all the groans from those who watched the National Championship. Did Michael Penix perform well in the biggest game? No, absolutely not, but there were other factors that played into it all and that single performance should not overshadow the rest of his career.
Not to mention, remember the storyline after the Atlanta Falcons drafted A.J. Terrell? He wasn't great in the National Championship and he has turned out fine.
But I digress, Michael Penix should be a candidate to be the Falcons franchise quarterback. His talent and experience are off the chart.
The one big worry is his injury history. That is something that will give anyone and everyone pause.