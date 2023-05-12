Atlanta Falcons get 0 primetime games while boring teams get multiple

Amount of primetime games by team:



6: KC, LAC, BUF, DAL



5: NYJ, GB, MIN, LV, PHI, SF



4: DET, CHI, DEN, BAL, CIN, NYG, NE, PIT



3: NO, SEA, JAX, MIA



2: TB, CLE, TEN, CAR, LAR



1: WSH



0: HOU, ATL, ARZ, IND