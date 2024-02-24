Atlanta Falcons: Grading each 2023 free agent signing
Handing out grades for each free agent signings the Atlanta Falcons made last offseason.
There is no doubt that the Atlanta Falcons had one of, if not the best, free-agent class in 2023. They were able to land numerous starters, especially on defense, who made significant impacts.
While the season didn't go as planned, you can not blame the high-priced free agents that the Falcons brought in.
We will look at the overall group and assign a grade. 11 players signed and took the field, while the six players below signed but did not take the field (minus Tae Davis who played one snap).
- WR Penny Hart
- OL Ethan Greenidge
- OL Joshua Miles
- DL Justin Ellis
- LB Tae Davis
- CB Breon Borders
Now let's get to the grades for each 2023 free agent signing, starting with offensive players.
I have been critical of this signing since the day it was announced. Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons knew that Taylor Heinicke was one of the most inaccurate quarterbacks in the prior season, yet they still signed him to a contract that doubled what someone like Gardner Minshew signed for.
I love his story but there is no way around it, this was a bad signing. The only thing that keeps it from being an 'F' is that the team can release him this offseason and only eat $2 million in dead cap.
Early on, it appeared that the Falcons got a steal when they signed Mack Hollins. However, things quickly fizzled out and he became a non-factor.
He was a good special teamer but he was brought in to be a solid pass-catching option. He failed to do that but at least he brought some strange personality to the team.