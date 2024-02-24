Atlanta Falcons: Grading each 2023 free agent signing
Handing out grades for each free agent signings the Atlanta Falcons made last offseason.
Grading 2023 free agent signings by the Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons did not do a good job with their signings on offense. Scotty Miller signed with the promise that he would give the offense someone who could get behind a defense.
While he did that once and also had a nice catch and run in week 18, the rest of his season was disappointing. Miller also failed as a punt return, but, oh well, he signed for veteran minimum, not a huge deal.
I recently wrote about the David Onyemata signing and how it was an underrated move by Terry Fontenot. Onyemata has been overshadowed by Jessie Bates and he deserves more credit.
He did everything that we hoped he would. He was an unselfish, consistent presence on a defensive line that finally turned things around. This has proven to be one of the best signings in the NFL last year.
Speaking of excellent signings, Calais Campbell was another one. The impact Campbell had on the Falcons last season is unmeasurable.
The ageless veteran exceeded expectations in every way imaginable. The only disappointing part is that it was only a one-year deal. Hopefully, the Falcons can convince him to return for another season.