Full list of Atlanta Falcons free agents: Will Calais Campbell return in 2024?
Everything to know about the Falcons' free agent outlook.
When you look at the full list of Falcons headed to free agency this offseason, you see a lot of defense. Defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback Jeff Okudah, and linebacker Bud Dupree all played over 500 snaps for Atlanta this past season, with Campbell and Dupree tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5). No other Falcons player had more than four.
But with Raheem Morris taking over as head coach in 2024, there figures to be a ton of personnel change in the next few months. Both Campbell and Dupree are over 30 years old, which means there's probably a good chance both will be allowed to test the open market. With about $20 million worth of cap space to work with, Morris will have plenty of opportunities to get younger on that side of the ball. And that's all while addressing the fact that their 2024 Week 1 starting QB still isn't on the roster.
Another notable free agent is Cordarrelle Patterson, who's been in Atlanta for the last three seasons. Though he didn't score any last season, Patterson's been great – he has six more touchdowns with the Falcons (14) than he does with all of his other teams combined. But with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgier in front of him on the depth chart, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 33-year-old go elsewhere this March.
Full list of free agents for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024:
- CB Jeff Okudah
- DE Calais Campbell
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson
- OLB Bud Dupree
- WR Mack Hollins
- FB Keith Smith
- WR Khadarel Hodge
- C Matt Hennessy
- DE Joe Gaziano
- QB Logan Woodside
- DT Albert Huggins
- T Ethan Greenridge
- LS Liam McCullough
- ILB Nathan Landman
- QB Felipe Franks
- C Ryan Neuzil
- WR Van Jefferson
- DE Kentavius Street
- WR Scotty Miller
- CB Tre Flowers
- TE MyCole Pruitt