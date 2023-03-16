Atlanta Falcons have reportedly offered top WR a contract
With all the moves the Atlanta Falcons have made in free agency, they still have a massive hole at wide receiver. Sure, they have an emerging star in Drake London but past him, it is bare.
That all may change soon as the team has reportedly offered a contract to one of the top available free agents at the position.
Atlanta Falcons reportedly offer Giants WR Darius Slayton a contract
The New York Giants are coming off of an unexpected playoff season which was powered by an offense that had numerous players step up. One of those players who stepped up was wide receiver Darius Slayton and now the Atlanta Falcons are interested, per reports.
Slayton is apparently mulling a couple of contract—one from the Giants and one from the Falcons.
It would make sense that he is considering both of these teams. Obviously, he has played his whole career in New York so one would figure he would strongly consider staying. But for the Falcons, he grew up in Georgia, so he may choose to play for his probable childhood team.
Slayton would be welcomed to Atlanta, without a doubt. He is coming off of a season where he snagged 46 passes for 724 yards and two touchdowns. While those stats won't blow anyone away, the real excitement lies with his average of 15.7 yards per reception. He can be a big play threat which is definitely something this team needs.
He was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2019 out of Auburn. In his four years in the NFL he has caught 170 passes for 2,554 yards and 15 touchdowns—and then he has an average of 15 yards per catch.
If he does end up choosing the Atlanta Falcons, he would go a long way in fixing the wide receiver group that has Drake London, Frank Darby, Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali, and Ra'Shaun Henry.