Atlanta Falcons are hosting 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell this week

Just minutes after it was announced that the Atlanta Falcons would be reinstating defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, it was announced that they will be hosting recently-released Ravens' defensive tackle, Calais Campbell, for a free agency visit.
The 15-year veteran has been one of the best and most dominant defensive linemen of this era. He has simply been a force to reckon with and would be a welcomed addition to the Falcons' new-look front.
Atlanta Falcons are hosting free agent DL Calais Campbell this week
Calais Campbell may be up there in age but he is still one of the better defensive linemen in the league. His six-foot-eight, 310-pound playmaking frame would be a blessing for what was an underwhelming defensive line for the Atlanta Falcons last year.
It is clear that Terry Fontenot, Ryan Nielsen, and Arthur Smith have made the defensive line a priority this offseason as they are continuing to look for help.
While he hasn't had more than 6.5 sacks since 2018, he still gets pressure on the quarterback and is a mammoth in the running game. He also is looking for the 100th sack of his career; he sits at 99 right now.
Pairing Campbell with Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, David Onyemata, and possibly Eddie Goldman would be fabulous. When you have those guys, who the heck needs an outside pass rush?! Just kidding, but it would make for a vastly-improved line and help open up opportunities for the young outside rushers.
Funny enough, this would put 24-year-old Ta'Quon Graham in a room that consists of 29-soon-to-be-30-year-old Grady Jarrett, 30-year-old David Onyemata, 29-year-old Eddie Goldman, and 36-year-old Calais Campbell. How about having those guys as mentors?
Anyways, the Falcons know that Campbell would make them a better team, so hopefully, they are able to work a contract out during the visit.