Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interested in All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to improve their passing game after a year in which they had to rely on their running game each and every week. They already have Drake London and hopefully, a healthy Kyle Pitts while they have also added Jonnu Smith and Mack Hollins, but apparently, they are in the market for a former All-Pro wide receiver.
According to a report, the Falcons are among the handful of teams that are hoping to trade for the Cardinals star playmaker.
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly in the hunt for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins has had nothing short of a spectacular career. Through many years in Houston with shaky quarterback play, he always managed to put up eye-catching numbers. He is an older player at this point but he can still, without a doubt, help out the passing game of the Atlanta Falcons.
According to Benjamin Allbright of Sportsnaut.com, the Falcons are one of the teams that have both the interest and the draft capital for the Cardinals wide receiver.
"Teams I’m told are interested with the possible capital to pull off a trade for Hopkins include (but aren’t limited to) the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons."- Benjamin Allbright
On one hand, this report would make a lot of sense, the Falcons have no clear wide receiver to slot in at second on the depth chart and Hopkins is one of the best at the position, even at this point in his career. But on the other hand, Hopkins is not getting any younger while the Falcons are. Terry Fontenot has made it a priority since he arrived to get younger and clear up cap space—Hopkins does neither.
Fontenot has also valued his draft picks and according to Allbright, the Cardinals are looking for a second-round pick, plus more.
While it would be exciting to see Drake London and DeAndre Hopkins go to work together every Sunday, keep your hopes to a minimum.