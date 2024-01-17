Atlanta Falcons officially conduct interview with Jim Harbaugh for next head coach
The Falcons are going for the jugular, as of late.
By Ryan Heckman
Just a day after the Atlanta Falcons sat down with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for an interview, they added another big name to the conversation.
It was reported Tuesday night that the Falcons did, indeed, sit down with current Michigan Wolverines head coach and National Champion, Jim Harbaugh, in an interview to become their next head coach.
Belichick and Harbaugh, huh? That's a heck of a start in replacing Arthur Smith.
Jim Harbaugh would bring knowledge about the most important position in football, plus a winning pedigree.
If you look at the most pressing issue for Atlanta right now, it is obviously at quarterback. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are not cutting it. The roster is full of talent at several positions, but if they could get the quarterback position figured out, this Falcons team would be right back into the thick of competing.
Harbaugh has a history of working with quarterbacks, as a former NFL quarterback himself. He has always gotten the most out of each and every one of his guys under center, not to mention his teams have won football games.
For those who don't know his history in coaching, Harbaugh boasts an 89-25 record at Michigan, in nine seasons. Previously, he was 44-19-1 with the San Francisco 49ers and led them to a Super Bowl appearance.
Even further back, Harbaugh took over a Stanford team that had gone 1-11 before his first season with the program. That squad wound up improving every single year under Harbaugh, and in his fourth and final year with the team, they demolished Virginia Tech in an Orange Bowl victory.
Before Stanford, Harbaugh turned around a San Diego State program and went 29-6 with the Aztecs.
Quite literally everywhere he has been, Harbaugh has won. In Atlanta, I wouldn't expect it to be any different. Should either Harbaugh or Belichick be hired, fans can count on the fact that this team is going to look and feel a lot different in the coming season.