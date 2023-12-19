Atlanta Falcons land quarterback of the future in first mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #106 DT LSU Mehki Wingo
The Atlanta Falcons have needed every bit of defensive depth in the trenches they had rostered this season. The Falcons even looked for outside help unable to keep enough contributors healthy. Yes, this unit gets back Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata is still under contract. However, the Falcons need improved depth at the position.
When looking for possible impact players at this point in the draft one of the biggest indicators is motor. Wingo chases plays and brings a level of energy that jumps off the screen when watching this LSU defense. Wingo is a great rotational option for Atlanta's defense.
Pick #119 Receiver Alabama Jermaine Burton
Yes, the Falcons have already selected a receiver but the team needs the depth. Who after Drake London do you trust on this depth chart? Atlanta needs a fresh start at the position aside from London, bring in a veteran or two, and allow the rookie receivers to be the 2nd and 3rd options behind London.
The one concern with Burton should be the receiver's response after beating Georgia earlier this season. Aside from this, Burton is good value at this point with explosive upside and much-needed depth for the Falcons.