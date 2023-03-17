Atlanta Falcons lose a couple of key defensive free agents
The Atlanta Falcons have added a lot of defensive talent over the past few days, but they have also now lost a couple of underrated defenders. Luckily, however, they have added much more than they have lost.
Nevertheless, it still would have been nice to see these two defenders make their return after the both of them had strong and underappreciated seasons in 2022.
Atlanta Falcons lose CB Isaiah Oliver and DT Abdullah Anderson in free agency
Two of the more underappreciated defenders for the Atlanta Falcons last season were defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Isaiah Oliver. Not too many fans gave them much recognition for being solid players on a not-so-solid defense.
Apparently, the Falcons are fine watching them walk out the door as both of them have now signed with other teams. Oliver has signed with the San Francisco 49ers while Anderson has signed with the Washington Commanders.
Isaiah Oliver certainly stings a bit more. I have long said that over the final few weeks of the season, he was playing like the best slot corner in the game. He was simply a stud as he was making plays on the ball and was a missile going after ball carriers.
As for Anderson, he was one of the more consistent defensive linemen for Atlanta last season. However, it makes sense that they will watch him walk out the door because he is a restricted free agent meaning, the Falcons could match Washington's offer and bring him back, or they can let him go and earn a late-round draft pick in next year's draft.
Again, while these two losses might sting a little bit, adding guys like David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and Jessie Bates certainly makes up for it, so we shouldn't be too disappointed.