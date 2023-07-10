Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan could be the first retired #2 in NFL history
While the Atlanta Falcons have not traditionally retired numbers, they could make an exception for Matt Ryan and make it the first jersey number two to be retired in NFL history.
It appears as though Matt Ryan's playing days are over. While he hasn't announced retirement after what was a disastrous season with the Indianapolis Colts, he would have lost out on millions of dollars if he were to pull his name from the NFL.
Once he finally does—likely next offseason—it shouldn't be too long before the Atlanta Falcons elect him into their 'Ring of Honor.' And while they haven't been a team that officially retires jersey numbers, if they make an exception to this all-time great player—and they should—then it will be the first number two to ever be retired in the history of the NFL.
If the Falcons retire Matt Ryan's number, it will be the first retired number two in NFL history
Atlanta Falcons fans became so accustomed to watching "2" behind center each and every week during the NFL season. Last year was the first time in a long time that we saw a different number take snaps from week to week. Matt Ryan will forever be remembered as the quarterback who brought unforeseen success to a franchise that had seen a lot of downs throughout its history.
All of Ryan's 120 wins, 5,242 completions, 59,735 passing yards, 367 passing touchdowns, and 42 game-winning drives will undoubtedly land him in the Falcons' 'Ring of Honor.'
While there is no doubt that he will be elected into the Ring of Honor, there is doubt as to whether or not he will have his number retired. The Falcons don't usually retire numbers but they have made an exception before with Tommy Nobis. No one has worn the number 60 since Nobis took the field for the last time back in 1976.
The Falcons should make another exception with Matt Ryan and retire number two. The team has never had a player like him and he deserves extra recognition. I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that I never want to see another player wear two for the Atlanta Falcons.
Not to mention, it would also be the first number two to be retired in NFL history—that is pretty special.
That needs to happen, and I would also argue that Julio Jones' number 11 should also have the same fate. 2 and 11 will always be tied to the Atlanta Falcons.