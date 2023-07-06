Power ranking each of the past 20 Atlanta Falcons first-round picks
As is the case with every NFL team, the Atlanta Falcons have had their share of good first-round picks and terrible first-round picks. The NFL Draft is so volatile and is impossible to perfect.
Hindsight is always 20/20 so here we are taking advantage of that and power ranking each of the past 20 first-round picks the Falcons have made. However, the 2023 selection of Bijan Robinson will not be included so we will be doing the 20 picks prior to Bijan—which takes us back to the 2004 NFL Draft.
The Falcons did not make a pick in the first round in 2006 and 2012, and made two picks in 2004, 2008, and 2019.
And so begins the countdown, starting with a player who is arguably the biggest bust in Falcons' history.
20. Jamaal Anderson, DE (8th overall, 2007)
No, not that Jamal Anderson. This Jamaal Anderson was a big defensive end who did nothing for the Atlanta Falcons, obviously.
Anderson only managed 4.5 sacks during his four years (60 games) with the Falcons. What makes this even worse is that players like Patrick Willis, Marshawn Lynch, Darelle Revis, and Joe Staley were on the board at pick eight.