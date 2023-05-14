Atlanta Falcons' most-difficult opponents are what make the NFL so special
The NFL sees a lot of change each year; players move to new teams, teams move in and out of playoff contention, etc. It is what makes the NFL so special, any team can go on a run, any team can shock the world, and any team can go worst-to-first in any given year. there is so much that can happen, which is why many have hope for the Atlanta Falcons.
However, we aren't here to talk about the Falcons but rather a few of their opponents. Their most-difficult matchups, arguably, are against teams who have been the laughingstock of the NFL throughout their existence.
Just think about it, the Atlanta Falcons' most-difficult opponents are the Jets, Jaguars, and Lions
While the Atlanta Falcons are at the bottom of the league when it comes to 'strength of schedule' every team, every year plays a number of good teams, no matter what.
Obviously, things are subject to change once players take the field, but looking at it, the Falcons' three toughest games are against three teams that have had little-to-no success throughout their existence. Those three teams are the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions.
Out of those teams, the Jets are the only team to win a Super Bowl and that was 54 years ago. In fact, the Jaguars and Lions haven't even played in a Super Bowl. Those three teams have played a combined 143 seasons (since the merger) and have just 34 postseason appearances with just 21 wins.
Yet, here we are in 2023 talking about them being the Falcons' most-difficult opponents. It is worth mentioning that you can also throw the Vikings in as a tough opponent—another team that has no Super Bowl wins, while also having four cracks at it.
Obviously, history has no bearing on what a team can do in the future. That is the beauty of it all, the Atlanta Falcons could end up being the best team in the NFL, or/and the Jets, Lions, Jaguars, and Vikings could be the four worst teams in the NFL—you just never know and that is what makes it so great.
Just think about what people would say if you went back a few years and told them that the Atlanta Falcons' projected most-difficult opponents in 2023 will be the Lions, Jaguars, and Jets.