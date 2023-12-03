Atlanta Falcons must run the ball more than ever to beat Jets
The Atlanta Falcons are going up against a New York Jets team that has had no issue stopping opposing passing games but have struggled to defend the run
With running backs like Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier, the Atlanta Falcons have established themselves as a top-tier rushing offense.
Their passing game has been a different story. While they have had some quality games through the air, they have struggled with turnovers. Fortunately, their week 13 opponent, the New York Jets, has been good against the pass, but bad against the run.
Atlanta Falcons must run the ball down the Jets' throat
The last time we saw the Atlanta Falcons offense on the field, they were taking it to the New Orleans Saints on the ground as they ran the ball on all nine plays to essentially ice the game.
That must continue if they want to beat the New York Jets and let's talk about why.
First of all, you have the obvious reason; the Jets are 31st in run defense and 3rd in pass defense.
Meanwhile, the Falcons passing offense is 21st in the league while their run offense is 4th. So, you tell me what the game plan should be...
But even outside of that, there is the mental part of the game. Look at how the Falcons beat the Saints on Sunday, particularly on that final drive. They ran and ran. When I say the Falcons' offense broke the will of the Saints, they BROKE the will of the Saints.
Now you are going up against a Jets team that has been through a lot this year. Even for professional athletes, you can't help but feel dejected when things keep going bad. Running the ball even when the opponent knows you are running the ball, can get the defense feeling demoralized.
This is a team you can take advantage of. This matchup with the Jets is perfect for the Falcons and Arthur Smith must take advantage of it.