Why the Atlanta Falcons cannot overlook the fumbling New York Jets
While the Atlanta Falcons might be favored on the road against the New York Jets, they must be fully locked in if they want to beat them
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a season-saving win over their rival New Orleans Saints. They now have to travel to New York to take on a Jets team who have had an absolutely disastrous season.
Right now, the Falcons are the favorite to win the game. The Jets' offense has been quite awful but the Falcons cannot buy into that since this could be a 'trap' game for them.
Atlanta Falcons could get tricked by a faltering New York Jets team
If you watched the last game that the New York Jets played then you might be feeling good about the Atlanta Falcons' chances to win on Sunday.
The Jets looked embarrassingly bad on Black Friday. The most impressive thing their offense did was throw a pick-six on a Hail Mary attempt.
The team has been in shambles this whole season. But they also could actually have a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons offense has had a tendency to get dominated by opposing defenses. Generally, if they haven't been able to run the ball, they haven't been able to score.
While the Jets haven't been that great at stopping the run, they have a defensive line that can dominate an offensive line. That is a huge worry for the Falcons. Not to mention, their defense has been able to take the ball away, which is something the Falcons offense has had issues with.
The offense for the Jets is not going to put 30 points up, but if their defense can dominate then the offense just has to make one or two big plays and they could win. The Falcons defense has struggled to limit big plays recently.
Then there is the mental aspect of everything. The Jets' season became a lost cause on the first few snaps of their season when Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. But this week it was announced that Rodgers' 21-day practice window was opened up and that could really give the team a huge boost.
The Falcons have no excuses to lose this game. They need to take the Jets as seriously as they took the Saints. If they don't then they will be leaving with an ugly loss.