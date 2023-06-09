Atlanta Falcons named as one of the most injury-prone teams
Injuries are not fun and unfortunately, the sport of football is littered with them. Some NFL teams were able to stay extremely healthy in 2022, but the Atlanta Falcons were not one of those teams as they were found to be one of the most injury-prone teams.
There were only seven teams were sustained more injuries than the 7-10 Falcons last season.
The Atlanta Falcons were able to exceed a lot expectations. Their roster was in the middle of a rebuild and that meant there was a severe lack of talent, yet they were able to remain in the playoff race late in the season (much thanks to playing in a terrible division) and end with a record of 7-10.
What makes their season more impressive? They remained competitive despite suffering the eighth most injuries during the season. So not only did they lack talent, but they lacked health during a season in which they ran with virtually every opponent up until the finish line.
According to OLBG, the Atlanta Falcons sustained 13 injuries, which tied for the eighth most.
Team
# of injuries
Tennessee Titans
24
Denver Broncos
22
Arizona Cardinals
19
Washington Commanders
16
Chicago Bears
16
Seattle Seahawks
16
Los Angeles Rams
15
Atlanta Falcons
13
Cleveland Browns
13
Miami Dolphins
13
One thing is apparent from that list; staying healthy is a very important catalyst when it comes to making the postseason. Only two of those teams (Seahawks and Dolphins) made the playoffs and no one won a playoff game.
If we are to expect the Atlanta Falcons to make the playoffs—much less make a deep run—then they will need to stay healthy. This was something they were able to do remarkably well during their 2016-17 Super Bowl run.
Unfortunately, they already had a major injury recently with Avery Williams tearing his ACL. But they cannot afford injuries to players like A.J. Terrell and Kyle Pitts again in 2023.