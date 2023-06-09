Fansided
Atlanta Falcons named as one of the most injury-prone teams

By Grayson Freestone

Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
Injuries are not fun and unfortunately, the sport of football is littered with them. Some NFL teams were able to stay extremely healthy in 2022, but the Atlanta Falcons were not one of those teams as they were found to be one of the most injury-prone teams.

There were only seven teams were sustained more injuries than the 7-10 Falcons last season.

Atlanta Falcons were one of the more injury-prone teams in the NFL last season

The Atlanta Falcons were able to exceed a lot expectations. Their roster was in the middle of a rebuild and that meant there was a severe lack of talent, yet they were able to remain in the playoff race late in the season (much thanks to playing in a terrible division) and end with a record of 7-10.

What makes their season more impressive? They remained competitive despite suffering the eighth most injuries during the season. So not only did they lack talent, but they lacked health during a season in which they ran with virtually every opponent up until the finish line.

According to OLBG, the Atlanta Falcons sustained 13 injuries, which tied for the eighth most.

Team

# of injuries

Tennessee Titans

24

Denver Broncos

22

Arizona Cardinals

19

Washington Commanders

16

Chicago Bears

16

Seattle Seahawks

16

Los Angeles Rams

15

Atlanta Falcons

13

Cleveland Browns

13

Miami Dolphins

13

One thing is apparent from that list; staying healthy is a very important catalyst when it comes to making the postseason. Only two of those teams (Seahawks and Dolphins) made the playoffs and no one won a playoff game.

If we are to expect the Atlanta Falcons to make the playoffs—much less make a deep run—then they will need to stay healthy. This was something they were able to do remarkably well during their 2016-17 Super Bowl run.

Unfortunately, they already had a major injury recently with Avery Williams tearing his ACL. But they cannot afford injuries to players like A.J. Terrell and Kyle Pitts again in 2023.

