Atlanta Falcons need to take advantage of injured Detroit Lions team
While the Atlanta Falcons appear to be getting healthier, their week three opponent, the Detroit Lions are heading in the opposite direction as they limped through their week two loss to Seattle
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions were able to kick their seasons off on a hot start as they both started 1-0. However, week two was a different story as the Falcons were able to take down the Packers while the Lions suffered their first loss, which came in overtime, to the Seahawks.
The other difference is that the Falcons have been able to keep their players healthy through the first two weeks but it is a much different story for the Lions who were dropping like flies on their home turf.
The Atlanta Falcons opened up their offseason programs with a number of injuries. They lost star special teamer Avery Williams, cornerback Jeff Okudah, 'joker' Cordarrelle Patterson, and some depth pieces. However, they have been fortunate with injuries ever since and we hope that will continue.
For the Lions, things have gone downhill in terms of health. As they prepare to host the Falcons they already know they won't have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson who tore his pec, running back David Montgomery who will be out a few weeks, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai who injured his knee, and defensive end James Houston who fractured his ankle.
In addition to those four big injuries, tackle Taylor Decker, safety Kerby Joseph, corner Emmanuel Moseley, and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have all sat out practice this week, and receiver Josh Reynolds has been limited.
This is something the Falcons need to take advantage of. The Falcons only have three players who are question marks in Cordarrelle Patterson, Jeff Okudah, and Troy Andersen, compared to the Lions who have eight or so.
The Falcons need to show that they are the healthier team on the field by winning their third consecutive game to start the year while dropping the Lions to a disappointing 1-2 record.