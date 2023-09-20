Getting Jeff Okudah back is Falcons biggest priority this week
After a game in which the Atlanta Falcons saw Tre Flowers get picked on, they should be doing everything it takes to have Jeff Okudah make his debut against his former team
Leading up to game two, it looked like the Atlanta Falcons had a major advantage with their secondary over the Packers' young core of receivers. However, the secondary did not look nearly as good as they did in week one as they gave up a lot of big plays.
The bad news is that they have a much bigger test on Sunday against a great Detroit Lions passing attack. Getting A.J. Terrell's bookend, Jeff Okudah back should be the top priority.
Jeff Okudah's return is key for the Atlanta Falcons in week three
Jeff Okudah made progress last week as he became a limited participant in practice for the Atlanta Falcons but he still wasn't ready to go against his former division rival. Now, in week three, Okudah has to return and make his debut in the city that he called home just a few months ago.
The Packers were able to pick on Tre Flowers who really struggled in his second game as a starter in Atlanta. At times, he was pulled for Mike Hughes, which also did not turn out great.
There is no denying that Jeff Okudah's return should be a huge boost for this secondary. He has incredible talent and has been a good player when on the field.
The Lions don't have the deepest receiver room but they still have some good players, namely Amon-Ra St. Brown.
St. Brown is one of the NFL's elite receivers and is a player that can line up anywhere. With A.J. Terrell not typically shadowing receivers, the Lions would try their hardest to get their best receiver lined up against Tre Flowers if Jeff Okudah isn't ready to play.
To that point, Amon-Ra has even splits in playing the slot vs. boundary receiver, as well as playing on the left side of the field and the right. Here are his snaps by position, according to PFF:
- Boundary: 59 (Left: 27, Right: 32)
- Slot: 51 (Left: 22, Right: 29)
St. Brown is already a matchup nightmare for any elite corner but expecting a player, who struggled against a couple of receivers playing in their second game, to cover him would be unfair.
Jeff Okudah can make enough plays to give the Falcons a chance to win in week two, which makes his health the number-one priority leading up to the game.