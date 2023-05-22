Atlanta Falcons have the NFC South's longest-tenured QB and HC
The grim reaper came calling for each of the NFC South's four teams at basically the same time. That is obvious when you consider that the Atlanta Falcons have the division's longest-tenured head coach and quarterback.
Keep in mind, this is a Falcons team that hired their head coach following the 2020 season and traded their quarterback last year. Then they benched his replacement following their loss to the Steelers in week 13 of last season for the rookie quarterback who is now the NFC South's veteran.
Falcons' QB Desmond Ridder and HC Arthur Smith are the veterans of the NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons are going into the 2023 NFL Season with a third-year head coach and a quarterback who has started just four games during his young NFL career. With that being said, those two are also the veterans of the NFC South (when referring to games played/coached on an NFC South team).
How crazy is that? A division that used to have quarterbacks like Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, and, most recently, Tom Brady, and coaches like Sean Payton and Ron Rivera, is now led by a second-year quarterback and third-year head coach.
The Falcons hired Arthur Smith two years ago and drafted Desmond Ridder one year ago. However, now that Tom Brady is gone, those two will have the best chemistry in the division.
The Panthers will be led by a coach and quarterback who were brought in this offseason—Frank Reich and Bryce Young. The Saints have a second-year head coach, who took over for Sean Payton last year, and their high-priced quarterback that they signed in free agency just a few months ago—Dennis Allen and Derek Carr. And last, and probably least, the Buccaneers have a second-year head coach, who took over for Bruce Arians last year, and a journeyman QB who was signed during free agency—Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield.
That is an insane amount of turnover in such a short amount of time. However, that doesn't mean there isn't experience between all of these head coaches and quarterbacks. Frank Reich, Dennis Allen, and Todd Bowles have all been head coaches with other teams and Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield have played in a few games during their NFL careers.
Hopefully, this "experience" will allow the Atlanta Falcons to get a jump on the rest of the division in a few months.