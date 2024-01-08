5 perfect coaching replacements for Arthur Smith
By Ryan Heckman
Goodbye and good riddance, Arthur Smith.
The Atlanta Falcons made the move that every fan saw coming from early on in the season, even when things were going "well" for this team.
Smith is gone, and the Falcons need to find a new head coach; preferably one who can actually live up to the term, "offensive mind."
This franchise needs a quarterback, of course, but also a head coach that knows how to utilize his best players. There are a few excellent options out there, but these five seem too perfect for the Falcons.
1. Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
In his first year as an NFL offensive coordinator, Todd Monken dealt with a lot of adversity in the form of injuries. Yet, his one constant, Lamar Jackson, could wind up being the league MVP. Coming up from the University of Georgia, Monken vowed to have a more balanced offense in Baltimore than what they had been used to.
He certainly backed it up. The Ravens finished as the no. 6 offense in the league, leading the NFL in rushing but also seeing Jackson have some big passing games.
This hire would be intriguing especially if the Falcons went after a guy like Justin Fields or if they were to try and trade up for Jayden Daniels. Monken's experience with Jackson and utilizing a run-heavy offense behind a dual-threat quarterback could come into play.
No matter what, though, Monken has proven he belongs and should get some head coaching consideration whether it's this year or next.