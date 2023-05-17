Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule has been revealed
The Atlanta Falcons released their regular season schedule not too long ago and now they have followed it up with the release of their first three games of the season.
The Falcons have filled in all the blanks about their season schedule (minus the date/time of two late-season games against NFC South rivals) by releasing the dates and times of their three preseason matchups with three AFC teams.
The Atlanta Falcons release their August preseason schedule for 2023
The Atlanta Falcons will kick off a much-anticipated season by taking the field for a preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Exactly one week later they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals before wrapping up the newly-shortened NFL preseason six days later against another AFC North team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Friday, Aug. 11 at 7pm ET: Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium)
- Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30pm ET: Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons
- Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 pm ET: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons
If this was their regular season schedule, it would be a trial by fire. The Dolphins and Bengals have two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, so thankfully, this is just a meaningless test of who has the better backups. However, this will be the most stressful and meaningful three weeks for a lot of the players. It is a huge job interview but I am sure you will hear enough clichés between now and the end of the preseason about that.
The Falcons' preseason schedule, on paper, is more difficult than their regular season schedule, which should be a good thing.
This schedule also means the Falcons will play four-straight home games between week two of the preseason and week two of the regular season.
Too bad the release of the schedule doesn't make the season come faster because I think we all are getting impatient. This might be a long three-ish months.