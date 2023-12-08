Atlanta Falcons put in waiver claim for Kaden Elliss' brother
The Atlanta Falcons put in a waiver claim for their linebacker Kaden Elliss' brother, but, unfortunately, the Patriots had higher priority
During the offseason, new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen identified a couple of his former players that he knew he wanted to bring in. One of those players was Kaden Elliss who did end up signing with Atlanta. He has proven to be a huge piece for this team, especially with a couple of injuries at the position.
This week, the Falcons attempted to bring in another one of the many Elliss brothers as they submitted a waiver claim for the recently released Christian Elliss.
Atlanta Falcons attempted to bring in another Elliss brother
Christian Elliss has spent time with three different teams since he went undrafted in 2021. He seemed to have a home in Philadelphia but after a tough game by their linebackers, and the eventual addition of Darius Leonard, the Eagles decided to move on from Elliss.
The Atlanta Falcons attempted to bring in Christian as they were one of the numerous teams to submit a claim for the linebacker.
In other words, the Falcons didn't really have much of a chance to land the linebacker.
Who knows what this means about the status of Nate Landman for Sunday's game, if anything. They could have just been attempting to bring in some more depth.
If the Falcons had landed Christian, Christian would have been going from playing with one brother to another. Noah Elliss is a defensive tackle who is currently on the Eagles practice squad.
You could go down a huge rabbit hole with this family. Their younger brother, Jonah, is one of the best edge rushers in the country at the University of Utah. Sadly, his 2023 season was cut short due to injury.
And then their dad, Luther, played ten seasons in the NFL, made two Pro Bowls, and is the defensive tackles coach for the U of U.
In case you were wondering, Kaden has 11 siblings. Too bad two of them aren't Atlanta Falcons right now.