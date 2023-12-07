Falcons dealing with many injuries leading into big week 14 matchup
The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to gain more ground in the NFC South on Sunday with several key injuries
It feels like we are saying this every week: this is a huge game that the Atlanta Falcons must win. The Falcons will be looking to sweep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home and gain some more ground in the dismal NFC South.
The unfortunate part is that they could be looking to do it without a few players who have been key pieces for them this entire year.
The Atlanta Falcons will be fighting off injuries to keep momentum
The Atlanta Falcons, for the most part, have been pretty fortunate when it comes to health. They lost Avery Williams to start the offseason, they lost Troy Andersen, and, of course, the big one was Grady Jarrett.
Other than that, they have remained pretty healthy... until now.
The Falcons had to travel to play the Jets on a field that has been much maligned. Who knows how much of it was the field or just bad luck, but we do know that they sustained more injuries than usual at MetLife Stadium.
This is rough because the Falcons might be without some significant pieces for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is their injury report from Thursday:
While Mack Hollins, Mike Hughes, and LaCale London are on the right track, the losses are so much more significant.
Both starting corners, their starting linebacker and defensive tackle, and their center and right tackle. That is almost a quarter of the starters.
While this doesn't mean that Jeff Okudah, A.J. Terrell, Nate Landman, Drew Dalman, Kaleb McGary, and David Onyemata all won't play, I would prepare to see the majority of them out.
It is great to see that A.J. Terrell has a chance to play. You cannot be missing both of your outside corners when you have to go against the Buccaneers. Clark Phillips can fill in for one of them but not both of them.
On the other side, the Buccaneers aren't in a great place either. They could be without Devin White, Vita Vea, Tristan Wirfs, Jamel Dean, and others.
Hopefully, both of these teams can be as healthy as possible for the pivotal matchup on Sunday afternoon.