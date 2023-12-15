3 quarterbacks the Falcons should target (and 2 they shouldn't) in 2024
Atlanta has to get the quarterback position right next year, but will it happen?
By Ryan Heckman
No matter what happens down the stretch for the Atlanta Falcons, one thing remains abundantly clear: quarterback is a problem.
It doesn't matter that Desmond Ridder has had a couple of big games this season. He is not going to be the guy that takes this franchise to the promised land. If anything, he's proven to be "good, but not good enough."
This coming offseason, folks are already talking about which quarterbacks Atlanta will target and which ones could be a fit. Whether it's via the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency or even a trade, let's dig into three guys the Falcons could target.
Then, we'll throw in two to avoid, for good measure.
Target: Jayden Daniels, LSU, 2024 NFL Draft prospect
How can you not fall in love with Jayden Daniels? The guy's skill set is incredible. He is a walking, talking highlight reel. He realistically could become the next great dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. Having thrown 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions this year, in the toughest conference there is, it isn't any wonder why he took home the Heisman.
Daniels also rushed for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this season. He carried that LSU team. As a pro, and specifically in Atlanta, I could see him having immediate success simply because of his rare skill set. There are mobile quarterbacks, and then there are electrifying runners at the quarterback position.
Daniels fits the latter description. He could make this Falcons offense the most exciting it's been since the early Michael Vick days. Forget Matt Ryan, this guy will bring fireworks. Picture an elite rushing threat who can throw the ball, along with Bijan Robinson in the backfield while Drake London and Kyle Pitts are being utilized well. That's terrifying.