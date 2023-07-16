Ranking the top 5 Falcons quarterbacks of all-time
Number 1 should be a given, but how about the rest?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Matt Ryan
Back in 2008, the Falcons would select their all-time leading passer with the third overall pick out of Boston College. Matt Ryan is undoubtedly an Atlanta legend, throwing for 59.735 yards, 367 touchdowns and 170 interceptions while with the Falcons for 14 seasons.
This is a guy who threw for over 4,000 yards in 10-straight seasons at one point. He was a model of consistency, class and competitiveness. Ryan has more than double the career wins of Atlanta's second all-time leading passer, Bartkowski, and more than double the career passing yards and touchdowns as well.
His best season as a Falcon came during the 2016 campaign when he threw for career-highs in passing yards with 4,944 and passing touchdowns with 38. He led the league in total QBR (79.6), touchdown percentage at 7.1 along with yards per attempt at 9.3.
That wild ride in 2016 also saw Ryan notch his career-high in passing yards in a single game when he threw for 503 yards against the Panthers in early October. Ryan would go on to win league MVP that season, en route to a Super Bowl appearance as well, that ended oh, so close to victory.
There was never a doubt who sits number one on this list, with the only questions being who sits behind him and in what order. Ryan is, truly, the greatest Falcons quarterback of all-time.
Now, is his career truly over? Maybe, but only time will tell.