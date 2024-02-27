6 realistic free agents the Falcons could sign, including 2 quarterbacks
By Ryan Heckman
To begin last season, it felt as though the Atlanta Falcons were onto something.
Especially defensively, this team wasn't too far away from competing. On offense, of course, there's plenty of talent for the next quarterback to work with.
But, where do the Falcons turn once free agency opens in a couple of weeks? At the moment, Atlanta has $27 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap. With a few areas of need on this roster, how could they attack the open market?
There are many ways they could choose to navigate free agency, but with their current roster needs, the following free agents would not only be realistic to pursue, but each would fill a need.
1. Darnell Mooney, WR
Outside of Drake London, the wide receiver position is a mystery. The team traded for Van Jefferson last year, but he's also a free agent this spring. Mack Hollins is a free agent. Scotty Miller is a free agent.
One experienced free agent Atlanta could look at is Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Coming off a down couple of years, Mooney is still a fairly polished WR2. He has great deep speed and is fantastic at working the middle of the field.
Back in 2021 when he was Justin Fields' favorite target, he put up over 1,000 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Speaking of Fields, could the Falcons reunite he and Mooney in Atlanta by trading for the Bears quarterback? That's another reason why Mooney might make sense for the Falcons.
Per Spotrac, Mooney's market value is right around $10 million annually.