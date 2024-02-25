NFL insiders claim Falcons have no interest in QB Justin Fields
Coming from two respected NFL sources, the Atlanta Falcons apparently do not have any interest in trading for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.
There has been a tug-a-war happening among Atlanta Falcons fans on where the team should look for their next quarterback. Should it be the draft? Maybe free agency? Or perhaps via trade?
Well, according to NFL Network insiders James Palmer and Steve Wyche, you should throw out the last idea since the Falcons appear to have no interest in trading for the presumptive top QB on the trade market, Justin Fields.
NFL insiders "don't see" the Atlanta Falcons trading for Justin Fields
Back and forth we go on this crazy ride that is the search for the next Atlanta Falcons quarterback. There has been all sorts of talk on both sides but the latest talk comes from two guys who are among the most reliable in the industry.
James Palmer and Steve Wyche both work for NFL Network and Wyche has also spent a lot of time covering the Falcons individually in years past.
Recently, on their podcast, they talked about the quarterback situation for the Falcons and both of them said that the team is unlikely to land Justin Fields. Palmer claims that he thinks that the Falcons will look to the draft to fix the position.
The reasoning was Terry Fontenot's outlook on draft picks. He values them and doesn't want to give them up for a quarterback who is going to need a new contract soon. It is more appealing to draft a QB in the first round and have five years of control for a low price.
They also explain how this is a win-now team which could entice them to trade up and draft a quarterback since future picks won't be as important to your future. However, this is something you could look at both ways as you could also say that they would pursue an experienced quarterback and draft the best player available at pick eight.
Nevertheless, Wyche and Palmer both have reason to throw the Fields rumors to the curb. This only cements the thought that the Falcons' perspective on Fields is unchanged from the 2021 NFL Draft.