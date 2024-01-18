3 reasons Jim Harbaugh is a better hire for Falcons than Bill Belichick
Should Atlanta favor one over the other?
By Ryan Heckman
The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the most active and notable teams when it comes to filling their head coaching vacancy.
After firing Arthur Smith, the organization has now gone into a mode that's seen them go after the big names. Atlanta has now interviewed both Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh.
Between the former New England Patriots coach and current Michigan Wolverines head coach, which one would be the better hire for the Falcons, here and now?
I understand why Belichick could be considered a home-run hire, but at the same time, I firmly believe Harbaugh is the better fit for today's NFL and where the Falcons need help.
1. Harbaugh looks to return to the NFL, while Belichick may be on his way out
This isn't necessarily meant to be as big of a shot at Belichick as it sounds. But, over the past few seasons without Tom Brady, Belichick has looked a bit lost. His offense has had zero identity. His defenses have still been relatively good. But, offensively, the Pats have been a train wreck.
And, when it comes to having control over the roster, Belichick has proven to not know what he's doing. It's pretty simple. He's had a hard time hitting on higher draft picks and making the right free agency decisions.
Harbaugh, meanwhile, is a name that's been tossed around in regards to his return to the NFL for quite some time. He looks like he is far from done, and he holds some advantages as to why his career could continue longer than Belichick's in present day.