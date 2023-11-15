5 dark horse quarterbacks who could replace Ridder, Heinicke in 2024
The Falcons need a change at quarterback, but an unorthodox route might not be out of the question.
By Ryan Heckman
The 2023 Atlanta Falcons could have been so much better. Starting the season looking like they could be onto something, Atlanta has now lost three in a row.
Blame whomever you want. Whether you're blaming Arthur Smith for failing to get his top offensive playmakers more involved or the quarterback position for being weak and mediocre at best, the Falcons have issues on offense.
Already looking ahead to 2024, the Falcons have plenty of options to replace both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. But, instead of using a first-round pick on the quarterback position, maybe the Falcons look elsewhere.
These may not be the most ideal options at quarterback, but they are well in play for Atlanta.
1. Quinn Ewers, Texas
Let's start with a Day 2 type of prospect and someone the Falcons could likely land in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has a lot of pro traits to like, and it all starts with his arm talent. Ewers' arm strength is big, and he makes a lot of those big throws look effortless.
Think about the wrist flick of one Patrick Mahomes; that's what we're talking about here. Ewers has glimpses of greatness. He's definitely someone that's more of a developmental prospect, but I wouldn't put it out of the realm of possibilities for Ewers to take over for Ridder next year, whether it's in training camp or midseason.
So far in 2023, Ewers has thrown for 2,332 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.