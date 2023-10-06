Falcons Rumors: 4 replacements for Desmond Ridder to save Atlanta's future
Desmond Ridder may be on his way out sooner rather than later, but where should the Falcons turn?
By Ryan Heckman
There has been a lot of chatter lately about the Atlanta Falcons making a move for a quarterback. The fact is, Desmond Ridder has not been good.
Atlanta has a viable backup in Taylor Heinicke, but if they are not just thinking about this year, but their future, is Heinicke a legitimate option? I don't think so. Atlanta's reality is pretty simple. They are a team with a lot of good pieces in place, but still haven't figured out the quarterback.
At 2-2, the Falcons very well could still make the postseason. But, they wouldn't likely do much if they got there. Due to all of the buzz about Ridder being replaced, let's take a look at some early options for Atlanta, that would give them hope going into 2024.
1. Caleb Williams via massive trade-up in 2024 NFL Draft
The most obvious replacement option for any quarterback-needy team next offseason is USC's Caleb Williams, who figures to be the consensus no. 1 overall player in next year's draft. Atlanta probably won't finish with the no. 1 overall pick, so they'd have to make a massive trade in order to land that selection.
But, if the Falcons decided to go all-in on Williams, trading a package of first-round picks, plus more, he could be the one to truly unlock this offense. Williams is a generational talent, with many similarities to that of Patrick Mahomes. The Falcons' offense could drastically change under his leadership, and Arthur Smith would finally have the type of quarterback he could use to unleash a fully-balanced offensive attack.
Again, Williams would be costly, but imagine him on this roster with guys like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London; the possibilities are endless.