Falcons listed as top destination for a former All Pro safety
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have been one of the top storylines across the league and solely because of one particular move.
Of course, that move came when Atlanta signed free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive, 4-year contract worth $180 million. The Falcons solidified their quarterback position, and now, they look to truly compete in the NFC.
Atlanta still has some other holes to fill, though, and could use more depth on defense. There's potential to add another safety, whether it be via free agency or the draft. One veteran that's still available could wind up being a risk worth taking for a team like the Falcons.
Former All Pro safety Jamal Adams is awaiting his next gig, and one NFL expert seems to believe Atlanta is a great fit. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed Atlanta as one of the top fits for Adams in a recent piece, along with the Dallas Cowboys or a return to the Seattle Seahawks.
Could the Falcons take a gamble on safety Jamal Adams?
"The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL's most aggressive teams in free agency, including the addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins on a $45 million a year pact. But the Falcons need to add pop to the pass rush and physicality up the middle," Davenport wrote. "Box safety Richie Grant also regressed substantially playing next to Jessie Bates in 2023."
At first glance, adding a talent like Adams seems like a fun idea. If he's healthy, Adams is still a very good player. He might not be the Pro Bowler he once was, but he's a game-impacter, nonetheless.
The problem has been, though, Adams' inability to stay healthy and on the field. Over the last three seasons, he's only played in 22 games due to injury. That's concerning, of course, for a player who would have the potential to play a big role on this defense.
Let's say the Falcons gave Adams a 1-year prove-it type of deal that started out with a salary of $5 million. With certain incentives and kickers, you could make it worth up to $10 or $12 million even. If Adams were to reach those incentives, I'd say it's a win-win.
The Falcons might have to restructure some current contracts as they only have roughly $6 million free at the moment. But, that's more than feasible to get done.