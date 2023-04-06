Atlanta Falcons Seven Round Mock Draft: Who are they taking at No. 8?
5th round (159th overall): Deuce Vaughn, RB Kansas State
When it comes to running back, Fontenot took Tyler Allgeier in this same round in last year’s draft. Yet, the difference is that Deuce Vaughn wouldn’t be expected to be anywhere near the rotation of running backs now. Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson are the 1-2 combo in the backfield with Caleb Huntley not that far behind.
The Falcons would be getting a player who was a Consensus All-American in back-to-back seasons. He was the best player on the field in many of Kansas State’s games last season, but few could contain him. Vaughn’s speed and size could be a major asset on special teams at the moment. There could be a situation where Vaughn could get some looks in the offseason in the preseason.
In the end, he and fellow running back Avery Williams would be competing to be kick and punt returners. It would be hard to pass up Vaughn’s playmaking abilities should he still be on the board.