Atlanta Falcons Seven Round Mock Draft: Who are they taking at No. 8?
7th round (224th overall): Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon
7th round (225th overall): Rashard Torrance II, Florida
Another two-for-one here for the Atlanta Falcons as these picks are to address both the offensive line and secondary. First, Alex Forsyth is someone who needs time to be anywhere near a starting player. Forsyth brings options as he could play guard or center as Atlanta lost Chuma Edoga in free agency.
One of the positives of this Falcons team is their interior offensive line. Chris Lindstrom is one of the best guards in the game and offensive lineman Drew Dalman is coming along.
Shifting to Rashard Torrence II, he could find himself on the roster because of his ball-hawking tendencies. It would be a long shot if Torrence II plays any defensive snaps with Bates III or Richie Grant. For the Florida Gators' safety to make this team, he’d have to make it on special teams like Vaughn. Time will tell to see if Atlanta takes a chance on a player who has one season of tape on him.