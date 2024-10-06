Atlanta Falcons show they can win in all three phases of the game
There was one thing we hadn't seen from the Atlanta Falcons entering Week 5, an offensive explosion. To say that changed would be a massive understatement as Kirk Cousins' unit put up 36 points and over 500 yards.
This completes the trifecta as we now know this team can play great on offense, defense, and special teams. Each of the team's three wins has been lifted by great performances from at least one of those units showing they can win in any way.
Falcons show they can win no matter how a game plays out
The Atlanta Falcons' offensive explosion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was huge for this team. They proved to themselves that they have a complete team that can rely on any of their three units to get a win.
Their last two wins, coming against the NFC South, proved this. Against the Saints, the defense and special teams both got into the endzone while the offense didn't. Without either of those scores, the Falcons would have lost.
On a short week, the offense finally found its groove as they helped cover up for their defense and special teams that trended in the opposite direction.
The Dirty Birds could not stop Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense in the first half. They gave up chunk after chunk but the offense kept answering. Things weren't much better on special teams where the home team gave up long kick returns, Younghoe Koo missed a field goal on his second opportunity, and they missed a block that led to a blocked kick.
Before the game, if we had said that the special teams and defense would play poorly, you wouldn't have even turned on the TV. It seemed impossible that the offense would find a groove on a short week.
Yet, somehow they did just that and that was the final thing we needed to see from Raheem Morris' team. This feels like the beginning of something special for this complete team. They must keep their momentum through their mini-bye week.