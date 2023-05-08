Atlanta Falcons sign 6'3" veteran cornerback to cap their roster
The Atlanta Falcons had one spot remaining on their 90-man roster, until now. On Monday they announced the signing of a veteran cornerback who brings some more length to the position.
The team announced that they have officially signed former Seattle Seahawks draft pick Tre Flowers who is coming off a couple of seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Seahawks fifth-round draft pick signs with the Atlanta Falcons
Many thought the Atlanta Falcons would target a cornerback early in the draft. Instead, they elected to trade for a former third-overall pick, draft a cornerback in the middle rounds, and finish the position off by signing a tall and long corner who has experience playing in the NFL.
Former Oklahoma State CB Tre Flowers has signed with the Atlanta Falcons after four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Falcons brought him in for a workout almost two months ago and were apparently waiting to see how the draft played out before officially signing him.
Flowers is a tall cornerback who stands at six-foot-three and has a lot of length with a wingspan that is just under 80 inches. If you didn't know, that is rare for a cornerback. He also has great speed as he ran a 4.45 forty-yard dash a number of years ago.
Flowers gives the Falcons another option at outside cornerback after they draft Clark Phillips III—who will likely play in the slot—in the fourth round. He joins a couple of other long and rangy cornerbacks in A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah.
The Falcons have a very intriguing secondary after signing Jessie Bates—who has been teammates with Flowers for the past two years—and trading for Jeff Okudah. They are hoping that these new pieces change around a defense that has been poor for years.