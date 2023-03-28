Atlanta Falcons sign one of the league's fastest receivers
One of the biggest needs for the Atlanta Falcons has been speed at the wide receiver position. Guys like Drake London and Mack Hollins have never been known for their speed, but now they have a new teammate that can take the top off of any defense.
The Falcons have reportedly signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver, Scotty Miller, to a one-year deal.
The Atlanta Falcons have signed their burner wide receiver
Wide receiver Scotty Miller has spent his career in the shadow of many Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receivers. Last year, he had to compete for snaps with guys like Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, and Chris Godwin, not exactly the easiest task.
He has been an underrated player and the Atlanta Falcons knew that as they have now signed him to be the deep threat of their new offense.
This is the same guy who torched the Green Bay Packers' secondary right before halftime during the NFC Conference Championship game back in 2021.
Most of us weren't rooting for the Bucs then (or ever), but it is cool to see what Scotty can do for the offense. This ended up being a critical catch because the Bucs ended up winning by five, advancing them to the Super Bowl, which they won. Therefore, Scotty Miller is the reason they won it all, simple logic.
Scotty Miller was drafted out of Bowling Green by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has four seasons under his belt and has caught 74 passes for 924 yards and four touchdowns while also having a rushing touchdown. Four of those five touchdowns have come on plays of 30 or more yards.
While the stats might not blow you away, it is worth reiterating that he was stuck behind some of the best receivers in the game. He was actually one of Tom Brady's favorite teammates. This is a significant signing because Miller brings much-needed speed to this offense.