Atlanta Falcons: These 35 players are in the final year of their contract
The Atlanta Falcons have 35 players in the final year of their contract. Includes 18 offensive players, 16 defenders, and 1 special teamer
As we are waiting for the training camp, preseason, and the regular season for the Atlanta Falcons, let's take a look at the future and see which players are in the final year of their contracts.
There are some hot names on this list and we can only hope that they will come to an agreement with the Falcons in order to stay for at least another year. One of those names includes a player that has been a fan favorite ever since he arrived in 2021.
The 35 players who are in the final year of their contract with the Atlanta Falcons
35 names is a lot to sort through, so we will first go over some notable names for the Atlanta Falcons and then finish it off with the rest of the field. Many of the 35 players on this list will end up being released between now and final roster cuts, but for now, here are the more prominent players at the conclusion of their contracts.
Notable Falcons entering final year:
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
- Caleb Huntley, RB
- Keith Smith, FB
- Mack Hollins, WR
- Scotty Miller, WR
- KhaDarel Hodge, WR
- Matt Hennessy, OG/C
- Bud Dupree, EDGE
- Calais Campbell, DL
- Mykal Walker, LB
- Jeff Okudah, CB
- Jaylinn Hawkins, S
Out of those 12 players, Cordarrelle Patterson is the one that sticks out. The consensus has been that this will be CP's final year in Atlanta, but I beg to differ, as I previously explained in another article (read by clicking on the link below).
Mack Hollins, Calais Campbell, and Jeff Okudah are three other names that should be interesting. Hollins and Okudah will have to prove that they deserve a new contract, while for Campbell it more depends on how this team performs and whether he decides to retire from the NFL or not.
The remainder of players entering their final year:
- Logan Woodside, QB
- Feleipe Franks, QB
- B.J. Baylor, RB
- Frank Darby, WR
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR
- Penny Hart, WR
- Slade Bolden, WR
- Chris Blair, WR
- Tucker Fisk, TE
- Justin Shaffer, OG
- Ryan Neuzil, C
- Eddie Goldman, DT
- Carlos Davis, DT
- Albert Huggins, DT
- Joe Gaziano, DT
- LaCale London, DT
- Andre Smith, LB
- Tae Davis, LB
- Tre Flowers, CB
- Cornell Armstrong, CB
- Breon Borders, CB
- Lukas Denis, S
- Liam McCullough, LS
Many of these players (e.g. Frank Darby, Justin Shaffer) are players that the team is looking to develop. The 2023 season will be crucial for them as they try to prove they are worthy of another contract. We don't know what the future holds for all of these players; many will be released before the season, while some could be candidates for the practice squad when the time comes.