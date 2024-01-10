Falcons make a move for Justin Fields in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Atlanta gets their quarterback, and then some.
By Ryan Heckman
The season ended with a thud. These Atlanta Falcons are headed for an offseason where a pair of pivotal decisions need to be made.
First, who will be the next head coach? And second, who will be the quarterback?
We know this team was close in many areas. The Falcons were competitive, for the most part. They were simply a quarterback and a capable play-caller away from being a much better team. Now, it is on to the offseason.
Looking ahead, we try and predict what Atlanta does in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's kick off our latest mock draft, here, and see how fans might like the following outcome.
In our latest 2024 NFL mock draft, the Falcons make a couple of big-time trades
In the first round, the Falcons trade back quite a ways from pick no. 8, obtaining the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick at no. 30, their third rounder this year, plus a first and fifth-round selection in 2025.
With that first-round selection, the Falcons go after maybe their biggest need other than quarterback, selecting Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau.
The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Tuimoloau brings a lot of quickness to the pass rush. His first step is one of his best traits, but he's also great immediately after his get-off. He is great at fooling offensive tackles, whether it's a quick step to the inside or outside and then moving the opposite direction, swiftly past.
Tuimoloau isn't just quick, though. He has the power you look for in an NFL pass rusher. He possesses that drive necessary to push opposing tackles backward via bull rush. His arsenal of moves, though, combined with his hand usage, allow for him to be diverse in how he chooses to attack offensive linemen.
Last season with the Buckeyes, Tuimoloau produced 35 pressures, including 5.0 sacks and 7.0 total tackles for loss. He was more of a disruptor for Ohio State, than anything. But his intangibles project well at the pro level.