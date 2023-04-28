Atlanta Falcons tried to trade back into first round, according to Rapoport
The Atlanta Falcons decided to stay put at pick eight and draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson and that put a cap on their Thursday night.
However, according to Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, the Falcons were among a few teams that were looking to snag another pick at the end of the first round. And now it seems like there is a good chance they trade up in the second round which will be underway tonight.
Ian Rapoport chimed in on NFL Network's "Draft Kickoff" show to report that numerous teams were trying to trade back into the first round as Thursday night was coming to a close, and one of those teams was the Atlanta Falcons
For who? No one knows for sure with there being numerous talented players available late in the first round. It conceivably could have been for QB Will Levis or possibly edge rusher Nolan Smith who somehow slid all the way to the Eagles at pick 30.
If their attempt to trade up was for Will Levis then we may see them trade up with a team like the Steelers who hold the first pick in the second round. There have been numerous reports that teams are scrambling to get the Steelers' pick in order to select one of the numerous players who have slipped into the second round.
It would be relatively surprising to see the Falcons trade up for Will Levis following their commitment to Desmond Ridder but if they see him as a top-ten talent in the draft then how can you not make a move for him 22 picks later?
All I am saying is that with there being so many busts at the QB position, grabbing another talented QB might not be a terrible idea. After all, you are more likely to make a basket if you have two shots; a strategy you could use in the NFL at the most important position. However, the signing of Taylor Heinicke complicates all of this.
