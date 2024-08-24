Atlanta Falcons were smart to give AJ Terrell massive contract now
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons handed superstar cornerback A.J. Terrell a massive extension that makes him the second-highest-paid player at his position. The two sides agreed on a four-year, $81 million deal which puts his annual average at $20.25 million.
The numbers are big, which isn't surprising at all. He has been one of the most underappreciated corners in the NFL since he entered the league. Currently, only Jaire Alexander of the Packers has an annual average that exceeds the Falcons corner but that won't be the case for long as some superstars are due for extensions.
Getting this deal done early was a smart move by the front office. This contract will look great by this time next season.
Falcons were smart to extend All-Pro CB AJ Terrell right now
The life cycle for an NFL superstar is dominating early in their career, landing a big contract after their third or fourth season, and going from there. It happens all the time, especially at an important position like cornerback.
While the Falcons waited until AJ Terrell was entering the final year of his rookie contract, they still got the deal done before some other superstars were handed upwards of nine figures.
Next offseason, some quality players like Carlton Davis, Charvarius Ward, Asante Samuel Jr., and Charvarius Ward will be free agents. Certainly, you will see some money handed to those players but the big-time money will go to the next class of impending free agents.
Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos will reset the market when the two sides agree to a deal. That could be soon since he is the cornerstone of that defense.
Then you have Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets—the same could be said for them. After those top-tier names come Jaycee Horn, DaRon Bland, Trent McDuffie, and Tariq Woolen.
You may also see Jalen Ramsey land an extension with the Dolphins as well.
Terry Fontenot did not want to see those names in the news before extending Terrell. He was smart to stay ahead of the market, even if the contract looks large right now. Much like Kirk Cousins, Terrell's contract will look like a steal soon.