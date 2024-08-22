Kirk Cousins' contract with Falcons looking better by the week
Quarterbacks are always seeing an increase in pay. Each year, teams look to lock up their franchise passers by paying them a whole lot of money. The average pay continues to rise seemingly every month which makes getting ahead of the market even more critical.
For the Atlanta Falcons, they went a different route by snatching another team's franchise passer. While the move to sign Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal came with a lot of criticism, it continues to look better and better as the months go by.
Kirk Cousins sitting outside top ten in average pay among quarterbacks
Assuming he returns to full health, Kirk Cousins is a top-ten quarterback. Last season with the Vikings, the veteran was on an MVP pace before he went down with a season-ending injury.
The uncertainty of his rehab and the desire to land a younger quarterback prompted the the Vikings to let Cousins sign with the Falcons. While he did sign for a lot of money, recent quarterback contracts continue to slide him down on the 'average per year' leaderboards.
Just look at the names that suddenly sit ahead of the Falcons signal-caller.
- Joe Burrow - $55M
- Trevor Lawrence - $55M
- Jordan Love - $55M
- Tua Tagovailoa - $53.1M
- Jared Goff - $53M
- Justin Herbert - $52.5M
- Lamar Jackson - $52M
- Jalen Hurts - $51M
- Kyler Murray - $46.1M
- Deshaun Watson - $46M
- Patrick Mahomes - $45M
- Kirk Cousins - $45M
The four names in bold signed an extension this year, further moving Kirk Cousins down the list.
Comparing the new Falcons quarterback to the names on that list, you can make the argument that he is a better player than a handful of them.
Kyler Murray is the first name you point to on that list; Cousins is the better quarterback. You can make the argument he is also better than Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and Deshaun Watson. Then you have someone like Trevor Lawrence who you go back and forth with.
Right below the 45-million-dollar man is Daniel Jones, Derek Carr, and Baker Mayfield; three names you cannot argue are better.
Needless to say, just because you sign a big contract doesn't mean it is a bad contract. A few players joining the list can bump you down and make your contract look like a steal. If Kirk Cousins plays to a Pro-Bowl level, the Falcons got a steal in free agency.