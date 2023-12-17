Atlanta Falcons: Will Drake London break 1,000 yards in 2023?
A career game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has propelled Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London into reach of his first 1,000 yard season
Watching Drake London sit there on the turf after he came up yards short of the endzone in the biggest game of his life was simply heartbreaking. It is a testament to what his ultimate goal is in the NFL—winning. Despite putting up over 170 receiving yards against Tampa, he still felt defeated.
But let's focus on him and the season he is having thus far. He has been up and down all year in an Atlanta Falcons offense that has been just the same. Even after all the ups and downs, Drake London is well within reach of having his first 1,000-yard season thanks to the huge performance against the Bucs.
Drake London is well on his way to his first 1k receiving season
Drake London is so much fun to watch. The type of attitude he plays the wide receiver position with is the epitome of entertainment. He hates defensive backs and he shows it by the way he plays. Whether it is letting them know that he caught a pass or clapping in their face, he always tries to get under the skin of his opponent.
London was able to have his best game of his career on Sunday. He hauled in ten passes for a total of 172 yards. It was a performance that reminded us all of the Julio Jones days. London showed that he can take over a game.
This brought his season total to 56 catches for 745 yards in 2023. He needs 255 yards with four games left to have his first 1,000-yard season. This requires him to average just under 64 yards per game, something that is more than doable.
The only bad news is that he has had seven games this year where he hasn't gone over 64 yards. Considering we have only played 12 games, that isn't reassuring.
However, after a huge performance against the Bucs, it looks like London is heading in the right direction. If he has one more big game then he should find himself with 1k yards by the end of the season.
He will need to feast on the Bears and Colts defenses because the Saints and Panthers are 3rd and 4th in passing yards allowed this season.