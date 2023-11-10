Atlanta Falcons: Will Drake London play against Arizona Sunday?
Drake London has been dealing with a groin injury after making a catch against the Titans. It kept him out of the game last week but will he be able to play for the Atlanta Falcons in Arizona?
Drake London is a huge part of this sputtering offense. He represents the only consistent wide receiver on the Atlanta Falcons roster. Not having him on the field is clearly a huge blow for this offense and we all saw that last Sunday.
He suffered a groin injury in week eight that kept him out for the remainder of that game and the week nine game against Minnesota. The question is, will he be able to return to the lineup for the week ten matchup against the Arizona Cardinals?
Will Drake London be active for the Atlanta Falcons in week 10?
Taylor Heinicke will be making his second start as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. His first start did not go so well and some of that might be attributed to him not having Drake London. London is the questioned number-one receiver on this team and brings physicality and toughness that no one else brings.
Having London in the lineup is imperative and so we are all hoping that he can return on Sunday to play the Arizona Cardinals.
On Tuesday, head coach Arthur Smith stated that London (as well as rookie DeMarcco Hellams) was trending in the right direction. Then on Wednesday, the second-year receiver was able to participate in practice but was limited.
Seeing that he was limited means we still aren't in the clear. Who knows what status he is trending towards. Right now it seems like 50/50 on whether he will play or miss his second straight game.
Elsewhere, DeMarcco Hellams was ruled out for Sunday's game, Mack Hollins and Dee Alford were held out of practice due to injuries, and Keith Smith returned as he recovers from a concussion.
The Falcons were able to stay remarkably healthy to start the season but now things have caught up to them as they lost Grady Jarrett for the year and suffered numerous injuries in weeks eight and nine.